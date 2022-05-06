UMB Bank N A MO Increases Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 232.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,044 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,279,000 after buying an additional 927,372 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,590,000 after buying an additional 767,671 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $98,109,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $92,728,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $72,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.30.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $164.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.50 and a 1 year high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.