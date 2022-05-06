UMB Bank N A MO Invests $3.59 Million in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 42,520 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,773 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2,678.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

NEP opened at $67.25 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day moving average of $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.29%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

