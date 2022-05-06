UMB Bank N A MO Lowers Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after buying an additional 880,410 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,212,000 after purchasing an additional 164,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,699,000 after buying an additional 158,652 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,075,000 after buying an additional 59,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $213.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.16.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

In other CME Group news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CME shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.75.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

