UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 25,379 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 165.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,379 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

In related news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $11,915,112.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 308,477 shares of company stock worth $23,831,476. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $89.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.70. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.