UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 3,154 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,455 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,465,000 after purchasing an additional 639,285 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,305,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,099.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,635,000 after purchasing an additional 323,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.50.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHW opened at $276.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.26 and a 200-day moving average of $294.12. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $233.32 and a 52 week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

