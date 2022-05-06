UMB Bank N A MO Purchases Shares of 46,306 Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 295.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Davidson Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000.

Shares of BATS:VFMO opened at $117.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.91.

