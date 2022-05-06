UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. UMH Properties posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Shares of UMH traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,335. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.07%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,132 shares of company stock worth $26,767 and sold 8,710 shares worth $206,663. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UMH Properties by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 22,417 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in UMH Properties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in UMH Properties by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 515,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,813,000 after buying an additional 20,264 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in UMH Properties by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 47,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

