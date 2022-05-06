UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,132 shares of company stock worth $26,767 and have sold 8,710 shares worth $206,663. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 4.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 75,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 3.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UMH traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 361,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,280. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.14. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $20.29 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 421.07%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

