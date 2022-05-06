Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) PT Raised to C$36.00

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

UNIEF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Uni-Select stock remained flat at $$22.48 during trading hours on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

