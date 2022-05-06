United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Insurance Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company. It primarily offers homeowners and dwelling fire insurance policies, as well as provides flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, United’s team of dedicated employees manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, policyholder service and claims. It principally markets its products through insurance agents. “

Get United Insurance alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United Insurance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ UIHC opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $100.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.85. United Insurance has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $155.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Insurance will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,810,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,777 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 1,128,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 471,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 118,346 shares in the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Insurance (Get Rating)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Insurance (UIHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.