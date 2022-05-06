United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Announces Earnings Results

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:USM traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.69. 112,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,305. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $650,714.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $84,101.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in United States Cellular by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in United States Cellular by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

