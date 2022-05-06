United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells $1,143,900.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.65, for a total transaction of $1,143,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $6,939,088.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,463. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.64.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.14.
United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
