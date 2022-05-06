United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells $1,143,900.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.65, for a total transaction of $1,143,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $6,939,088.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,463. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.64.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

