Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Issues Earnings Results

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Uniti Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,726,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,293. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 727,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 303,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Uniti Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after buying an additional 61,853 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 567,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 34,425 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Uniti Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 304,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Uniti Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 199,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

