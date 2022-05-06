Univest Sec Begins Coverage on Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Univest Sec began coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group cut their target price on Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yield10 Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

YTEN stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.54. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

Yield10 Bioscience ( NASDAQ:YTEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.03. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 1,796.58%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

