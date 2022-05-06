UnMarshal (MARSH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.83 Million

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. UnMarshal has a market cap of $1.82 million and $1.83 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UnMarshal has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.32 or 0.00222911 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00039676 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70,551.34 or 1.95809060 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using U.S. dollars.

