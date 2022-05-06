Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $35.19 and last traded at $34.73, with a volume of 21062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.91.

The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,295.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,845,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Unum Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,382,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,820,000 after purchasing an additional 230,546 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Unum Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,593,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,124,000 after purchasing an additional 228,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $104,532,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,403,000 after acquiring an additional 169,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

