Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.06

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.06 and last traded at $23.07, with a volume of 3767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URBN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,175 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,521 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,936,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $115,575,000 after buying an additional 871,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $268,451,000 after buying an additional 802,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after buying an additional 800,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.