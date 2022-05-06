USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday.

Get USA Truck alerts:

Shares of USAK traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 74,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,245. The stock has a market cap of $164.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02. USA Truck has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

USA Truck ( NASDAQ:USAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.72. USA Truck had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 32.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that USA Truck will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in USA Truck by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in USA Truck by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in USA Truck by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in USA Truck by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in USA Truck by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 61,995 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Truck Company Profile (Get Rating)

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.