USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday.
Shares of USAK traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 74,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,245. The stock has a market cap of $164.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02. USA Truck has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in USA Truck by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in USA Truck by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in USA Truck by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in USA Truck by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in USA Truck by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 61,995 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
USA Truck Company Profile (Get Rating)
USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.
