usell.com (OTCMKTS:USEL) Trading 12% Higher

usell.com Inc (OTCMKTS:USEL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 12% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86.
usell.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:USEL)
