UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Sees Strong Trading Volume

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 7,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 182,630 shares.The stock last traded at $5.62 and had previously closed at $6.35.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.16.

Get UserTesting alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.27.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UserTesting Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 35,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $304,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 784,154 shares of company stock worth $6,870,577.

UserTesting Company Profile (NYSE:USER)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.