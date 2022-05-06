Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.73

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 7481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The stock has a market cap of $553.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 12,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $133,745.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 6,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $78,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,015 shares of company stock valued at $334,662. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,158,000 after buying an additional 123,253 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,236,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,474,000 after buying an additional 31,688 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,260,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,467,000 after buying an additional 131,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,033,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,909,000 after buying an additional 103,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,980,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,953,000 after buying an additional 136,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

