VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Up 18.3% in April

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF stock opened at $147.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.63 and its 200 day moving average is $172.91. VanEck Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $144.98 and a twelve month high of $222.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBH. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

