VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Holdings Raised by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.18% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,727,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,950,000 after buying an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 894.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000.

ANGL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.41. 48,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,626. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average is $31.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

