Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $101.37

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $101.37 and last traded at $102.49, with a volume of 1505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.28.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.83 and its 200-day moving average is $126.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

