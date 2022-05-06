Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) is Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,401,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 528,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,934,000 after acquiring an additional 208,100 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 207,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,235,000 after acquiring an additional 191,657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,144,000 after acquiring an additional 179,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,897,000 after acquiring an additional 100,814 shares during the period.

VHT stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,461. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.75. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

