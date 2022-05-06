Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,624 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $28,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $109.56 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $101.37 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.81.
