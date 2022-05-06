Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,715,293 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,305,000 after buying an additional 993,721 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $402,283,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $294,547,000.

Shares of VOO traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $378.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,958,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,777,741. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $372.13 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $400.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.09.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

