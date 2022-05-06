Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Total Wealth Planning LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Total Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,717 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 10.2% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.50. 3,968,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,882,726. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.51 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

