Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.70 million.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Varex Imaging from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of VREX stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.69. 6,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,179. The company has a market capitalization of $858.92 million, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $32.65.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.83 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Varex Imaging’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

