Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Short Interest Update

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,053,600 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 1,273,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of VARGF opened at $101.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.99. Varta has a fifty-two week low of $101.75 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

