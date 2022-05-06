Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VGR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $17.39.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $313.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.20 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vector Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Vector Group news, insider J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $33,117.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $1,069,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 230.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 72,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 50,849 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

