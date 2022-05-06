Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Velocys (LON:VLS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of VLS stock opened at GBX 5.61 ($0.07) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £78.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01. Velocys has a 52 week low of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 17.94 ($0.22). The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.80.

About Velocys

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

