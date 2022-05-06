Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

NASDAQ VCYT traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,829. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.30. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Veracyte alerts:

VCYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 261,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 48,996 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 18,940 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 34,630 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the period.

About Veracyte (Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.