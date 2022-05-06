Verasity (VRA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $52.08 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $57.86 million and $52.08 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000451 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000448 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000410 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.