Veritas Investment Research Reaffirms Sell Rating for Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Veritas Investment Research in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GWO. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.64.

TSE GWO traded down C$0.30 on Friday, reaching C$33.95. 492,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,777. The firm has a market cap of C$31.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.64. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$33.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 14.96.

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$18.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.1099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total transaction of C$2,501,507.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,795,292.83.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

