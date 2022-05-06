VIBE Market Cap Achieves $2.05 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 6th. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. VIBE has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $2,496.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VIBE

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

