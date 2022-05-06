Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VIR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $20.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.05 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 57.20% and a net margin of 48.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $374,423.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,726,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $157,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,002 shares of company stock worth $1,158,664. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 65.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

