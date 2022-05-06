Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3090.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,630,350. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.54. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $57.51.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 21,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPCE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

