Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) EVP Stephen Cavoli Sells 30,000 Shares

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $867,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,705.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Cavoli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Stephen Cavoli sold 20,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.93 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 38.27%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 243,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

