Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Gap Down to $6.31

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.31, but opened at $5.94. Vivint Smart Home shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 552 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on VVNT. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $396.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVNT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 29.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 3.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

