Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.80

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLPNY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €32.00 ($33.68) to €30.50 ($32.11) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. raised shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €42.00 ($44.21) to €41.50 ($43.68) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.77.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Voestalpine ( OTCMKTS:VLPNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 14.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Voestalpine AG will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

