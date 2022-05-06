Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €238.00 ($250.53).

A number of research firms recently commented on VOW3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($136.84) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($294.74) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($221.05) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($242.11) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($326.32) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of Volkswagen stock traded down €1.34 ($1.41) on Friday, hitting €147.18 ($154.93). 1,066,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €151.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €173.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion and a PE ratio of 4.97. Volkswagen has a one year low of €131.30 ($138.21) and a one year high of €245.45 ($258.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.