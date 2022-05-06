Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($72.63) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($61.47) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($75.79) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($51.58) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Warburg Research set a €63.50 ($66.84) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($65.26) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €59.92 ($63.07).

Get Vonovia alerts:

VNA opened at €35.89 ($37.78) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €47.37. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €38.52 ($40.55) and a 52 week high of €60.96 ($64.17). The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion and a PE ratio of 8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.