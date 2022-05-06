Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Receives €59.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNAGet Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €60.28 ($63.45).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($72.63) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($61.47) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($65.26) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($68.42) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €65.00 ($68.42) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ETR:VNA traded up €0.64 ($0.67) during trading on Friday, reaching €35.89 ($37.78). The stock had a trading volume of 2,327,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €38.52 ($40.55) and a 52 week high of €60.96 ($64.17). The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

