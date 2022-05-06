Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.90.
Several brokerages have weighed in on VYGVF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Voyager Digital from C$28.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Voyager Digital in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
OTCMKTS:VYGVF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.40. 383,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,087. Voyager Digital has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64.
Voyager Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.
