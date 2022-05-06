VSE Co. (VSEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th.
VSE has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. VSE has a payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect VSE to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.
Shares of VSE stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $40.03. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,236. VSE has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.50. The company has a market capitalization of $511.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.45.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VSEC shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in VSE by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VSE by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VSE by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
VSE Company Profile (Get Rating)
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VSE (VSEC)
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.