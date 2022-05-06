W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Increased to $565.00 by Analysts at Stephens

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $562.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $517.89.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $483.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $500.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $529.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.95. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,486 shares of company stock valued at $7,116,439. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.