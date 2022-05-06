Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

