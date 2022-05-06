Wade G W & Inc. Buys Shares of 1,280 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DGX opened at $136.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.05. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.77 and a 52 week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.92.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

