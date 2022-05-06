Wade G W & Inc. Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 109 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $529.64 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.23 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $587.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $543.03.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,532 shares of company stock worth $38,909,567. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $631.94.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

